Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah predicts big win for BJP in Old Mysuru

Twitter/@BJP4India

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday predicted a big win for the BJP in the Old Mysuru region, considered a stronghold of the Vokkaliga-dominated JD-S and an absolute majority for his party in May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Hassan, the seat former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is keen on winning back from the BJP, Shah said: “You can see the crowd at my road show. This time around, we are going to win four seats in Haasan.”

Hassan was once the fiefdom of Deve Gowda and one of the nine districts in the Old Mysuru region that includes Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru.

Big win for the BJP in 61 seats

The Union minister also predicted a big win for the BJP in the 61 seats in the Old Mysuru region. In 2018, the BJP did exceptionally well in coastal Karnataka and the Mumbai-Karnataka regions but fell short of a clear majority in parts of the old Mysuru region and the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

On a Lingayat leader as CM face, Shah said, “Our chief minister is Lingayat, let Congress announce their CM face. They have always insulted the Lingayat community.”

The BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

Read Also Karnataka Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet