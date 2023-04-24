 Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah predicts big win for BJP in Old Mysuru
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah predicts big win for BJP in Old Mysuru

Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah predicts big win for BJP in Old Mysuru

Hassan was once the fiefdom of Deve Gowda and one of the nine districts in the Old Mysuru region that includes Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru.

Shankar RajUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/@BJP4India

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday predicted a big win for the BJP in the Old Mysuru region, considered a stronghold of the Vokkaliga-dominated JD-S and an absolute majority for his party in May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Hassan, the seat former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is keen on winning back from the BJP, Shah said: “You can see the crowd at my road show. This time around, we are going to win four seats in Haasan.”

Hassan was once the fiefdom of Deve Gowda and one of the nine districts in the Old Mysuru region that includes Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru.

Big win for the BJP in 61 seats

The Union minister also predicted a big win for the BJP in the 61 seats in the Old Mysuru region. In 2018, the BJP did exceptionally well in coastal Karnataka and the Mumbai-Karnataka regions but fell short of a clear majority in parts of the old Mysuru region and the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

On a Lingayat leader as CM face, Shah said, “Our chief minister is Lingayat, let Congress announce their CM face. They have always insulted the Lingayat community.”

The BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

Read Also
Karnataka Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fight for 'hot' seat heats up in Karnataka: DKS, Sidda or Lingayat CM? Congress needs...

Fight for 'hot' seat heats up in Karnataka: DKS, Sidda or Lingayat CM? Congress needs...

Day after his arrest, HC dismisses habeas corpus plea pertaining to Amritpal Singh

Day after his arrest, HC dismisses habeas corpus plea pertaining to Amritpal Singh

USAF officer says US committed to free Indo-Pacific region

USAF officer says US committed to free Indo-Pacific region

West Bengal: BJP minority wing plans agitation against Mamata Banerjee's Eid speech

West Bengal: BJP minority wing plans agitation against Mamata Banerjee's Eid speech

Balesh Dhankar, ex-chief of Overseas Friends of BJP in Australia, guilty of raping & drugging 5...

Balesh Dhankar, ex-chief of Overseas Friends of BJP in Australia, guilty of raping & drugging 5...