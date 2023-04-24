Karnataka Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in southern Karnataka | ANI

In BJP's latest round of electioneering in poll-bound Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda are taking part in separate roadshows in the southern part of the state on Monday.

Shah held a roadshow in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district.

Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday night. According to the itinerary shared by the BJP, Shah will fly to Mysuru to pay his obeisance at the renowned Chamundeshwari Temple.

He will then take a helicopter ride from Mysuru to Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, and lead a roadshow from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Another roadshow in Sakaleshpura

The Home Minister, who was a former BJP chief, will then fly to Sakaleshpura where he will take out another roadshow to boost party cadres from 3 pm to 4 pm.

After heading back to Mysuru, he will fly in a special aircraft to Hubballi in northern Karnataka in the evening.

The BJP leader will hold an Election Working Committee meeting with party leaders at a luxury hotel in Hubballi where he will be staying for the night.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda will reach Bengaluru by a special flight in the afternoon from where he will then take a helicopter ride to Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district.

Nadda will take part in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta for an hour from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. He will then go to Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district to participate in another roadshow from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

In the evening, Nadda will participate in a party meeting at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district where he will discuss the status of poll preparations in Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur and Nelamangala assembly constituencies.

Nadda will return to Delhi by special aircraft

After having dinner, Nadda will return to Delhi by the special aircraft.

The ruling BJP is going all out to retain power in the state where principal opposition Congress is vying to unseat it even as the JD(S) remains an important player with just weeks to go for polling.

Karnataka will be voting on May 10 and the results will come out on May 13.

(With agency inputs)