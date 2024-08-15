 Viral Video: Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio Melodiously Perform Patriotic Songs On Independence Day
On this day, the band recreated the tunes of Vande Mataram, Aye Watan Tere Liye, and I Love My India, among a few other beats.

Updated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
article-image

Celebrating Independence Day 2024, Mumbai Police's music band named Khaki Studio, performed on various patriotic beats. They released the video of their impressive performance online and wrote, "Striking the right chord of patriotism this Independence Day! As we cherish our freedom, the Mumbai Police Band exemplifies the harmonious spirit of our diverse nation." On this day, the band recreated the tunes of Vande Mataram, Aye Watan Tere Liye, and I Love My India, among a few other beats.

The performed was arranged by D Faizal Po (mus) IN. and gracefully conducted by Mumbai Police Inspector Sanjay Kalyani ALCM (London).

20+ instrumentalist perform

The video started showing Sanjay Kalyani conducting the patriotic show of the Mumbai Police band, which had 20+ instrumentalist performing on the grounds in their khaki uniforms. Clarinets, flutes, drums, brass band, and some more instruments were used to render the impressive performance on the special occasion.

The video was posted on Instagram earlier on Thursday and it soon caught the attention of internet users. After going viral with more than 1.1 lakh views on the platform and thousands of likes, people commented to praise the Mumbai Police for their musical display of patriotic beats. "Absolutely Stunning Performance," netizens commented.

Independence Day 2024

India observes its Independence Day on August 15 every year commemorating the historic moment when the country won independence from the colonial rule by Britishers in 1947. India shares the date with a few other countries which became free on this very date. They are South Korea, North Korea, Bahrain, Republic of the Congo, and Liechtenstein.

