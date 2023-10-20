Man Enters Ladies Coach Of Mumbai Local, Brazenly Consumes Drugs Standing On Footboard; Supriya Sule Responds To Shocking Video

A video surfaced from a Mumbai local train showed a man travelling on the footboard of a ladies' coach and allegedly consuming drugs there. While he stood at the edge of the coach with bare minimum support, he was seen repeatedly placing his handkerchief towards his mouth. With regard to this behaviour, people claimed that the man was intoxicating himself on the transport by sniffing drugs from the cloth. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video goes viral on X

An X user recorded the video of the incident and shared it online trying to draw to attention of concerned authorities towards it. She addressed the matter to the railway ministry and city police along with making it viral on the digital platform for the welfare of other passengers.

It was posted on Wednesday evening around 4.30 p.m. The exact route of the local train was mentioned in the social media post. However, it caught the attention several internet users along with politicians and police officials.

CR & Mumbai Police respond

Replying to the video post, the official handle of Central Railway asked the Divisional Railway Manager to take cognisance of the matter. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police tagged the Government Railway Police of the city to look into it.

Supriya Sule reacts to viral video

Lok Sabha MP and working NCP President Supriya Sule also addressed the issue in a reply to the post. Raising concerns about women's safety in the public transport, she said, "The video of this young man breaking into the women's box and taking drugs not only makes a clear comment about the safety situation of women but also explains that the youths are getting these drugs freely (translated)."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Such activities can be stopped only if the Railway Security and Mumbai Police work in coordination. Railway Minister Ashwiniji Vaishnav and Maharashtra Home Minister should take note of this video and take appropriate action," her reply read further.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)