Mumbai: Youth Allegedly Consumes Drugs In Local Train; Railway Authorities Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral (Watch)

A shocking video capturing a youth allegedly consuming drugs on a local train in Mumbai went viral on social media on Saturday, raising concerns about the safety and security of passengers in the public transport system

The incident was brought to light by an X user, formerly known as Twitter, who tagged the Mumbai police in a tweet.

In the four-second video, a man can be seen smoking something while another person, also on the same train, appears to assist him in the act.

The tweet read, "@Mumbai_police_ In Local train Guys Taking drugs they have Many drugs in pocket and they have Group of 6 guys and 1 girl also In there. They all Are Get AWAY in Nalasopara station date 1/09/2023 time 1:25 AM night."

Probe underway

Promptly responding to the tweet, railway authorities and concerned citizens expressed their worries. Railway authorities acknowledged the issue and tagging with Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway, Mumbai Central Division, tweeted back, "For necessary action, escalated to the concerned official."

Further action was swiftly initiated as the Divisional Railway Manager directed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to investigate the matter.

Authorities are now actively pursuing the matter to identify and take appropriate action against those involved in the alleged drug consumption.

Lookout notice issued

A senior official of the Western Railway stated, "A lookout notice has been circulated to all RPF and Government Railway Police posts. If they are spotted in railway areas, they will be dealt with accordingly. It appears that the individuals were in the luggage compartment of the local train."

This incident highlights the importance of citizen vigilance and social media in ensuring the safety and security of public transportation. The railway authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward and assist in their investigation.

"The incident serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to maintain the integrity of public spaces and ensure the safety of all commuters" said another official.