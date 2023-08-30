Viral News: Amul Celebrates 'Kool' Raksha Bandhan, Shares Adorable 'Rakhi' Video On Instagram | Instagram

Raksha Bandhan is not only being celebrated at our homes but also by brands trying to grab the attention of their potential customers. In a social media post shared by dairy brand Amul, they were seen wishing people a 'Kool' Raksha Bandhan. The Rakhi shown in the post was also a creative one designed with Amul Kool bottles. The message on the Instagram post by the brand, read, "Duniya Ka Sabse Kool Bandhan. Chill Your Dil (The coolest of all ties in the world. Chill your heart)!"

Check Instagram post

Video goes viral

This video has gone viral with more than a thousand views in less than 30 minutes of surfacing online. It was captioned to pass a wave of nostalgia among those whose childhood was incomplete without Amul Kool drinks. It read, "Childhood fights. School fun. Teasing each other. Late-night chats. Vacations. Partners-in-crime. All this and so much more. There is no relationship as KOOL as this."

Raksha Bandhan 2023

The festival associated with cherishing and strengthening the bond with one's brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan has arrived on the calendars. This year, the special day falls on August 30. Traditionally, it is observed on the Purnima day of the Sharavan or Sawan month. Sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and tie rakhis to them in a gesture of love and affection. In return, girls are gifted in cash or kind by their rakhi brothers.

