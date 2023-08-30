 Viral News: Amul Celebrates 'Kool' Raksha Bandhan, Shares Adorable 'Rakhi' Video On Instagram
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral News: Amul Celebrates 'Kool' Raksha Bandhan, Shares Adorable 'Rakhi' Video On Instagram

Viral News: Amul Celebrates 'Kool' Raksha Bandhan, Shares Adorable 'Rakhi' Video On Instagram

The message on the Instagram post by the brand, read, "Duniya ka sabse Kool bandhan. Chill your dil (The coolest of all ties in the world. Chill your heart)!"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Viral News: Amul Celebrates 'Kool' Raksha Bandhan, Shares Adorable 'Rakhi' Video On Instagram | Instagram

Raksha Bandhan is not only being celebrated at our homes but also by brands trying to grab the attention of their potential customers. In a social media post shared by dairy brand Amul, they were seen wishing people a 'Kool' Raksha Bandhan. The Rakhi shown in the post was also a creative one designed with Amul Kool bottles. The message on the Instagram post by the brand, read, "Duniya Ka Sabse Kool Bandhan. Chill Your Dil (The coolest of all ties in the world. Chill your heart)!"

Check Instagram post

Read Also
Watch video: Tip Tip Barsa 'Amul Butter Omelette' goes viral
article-image

Video goes viral

This video has gone viral with more than a thousand views in less than 30 minutes of surfacing online. It was captioned to pass a wave of nostalgia among those whose childhood was incomplete without Amul Kool drinks. It read, "Childhood fights. School fun. Teasing each other. Late-night chats. Vacations. Partners-in-crime. All this and so much more. There is no relationship as KOOL as this."

Raksha Bandhan 2023

The festival associated with cherishing and strengthening the bond with one's brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan has arrived on the calendars. This year, the special day falls on August 30. Traditionally, it is observed on the Purnima day of the Sharavan or Sawan month. Sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and tie rakhis to them in a gesture of love and affection. In return, girls are gifted in cash or kind by their rakhi brothers.

Read Also
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Festival Greetings & Wishes To Share On This Special Day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Stray Dogs Attack & Drag 5-Year-Old Girl In Hosur, Man Rushes To Save Her Life...

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Stray Dogs Attack & Drag 5-Year-Old Girl In Hosur, Man Rushes To Save Her Life...

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi Schoolgirls Tie Rakhi To PM Modi

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi Schoolgirls Tie Rakhi To PM Modi

Viral News: Amul Celebrates 'Kool' Raksha Bandhan, Shares Adorable 'Rakhi' Video On Instagram

Viral News: Amul Celebrates 'Kool' Raksha Bandhan, Shares Adorable 'Rakhi' Video On Instagram

WATCH: Girls Celebrate Raksha Bandhan By Tying Rakhi To Jawans At Jammu and Kashmir, Video Goes...

WATCH: Girls Celebrate Raksha Bandhan By Tying Rakhi To Jawans At Jammu and Kashmir, Video Goes...

6 Hilarious Memes To Share With Your Brothers & Sisters This Raksha Bandhan

6 Hilarious Memes To Share With Your Brothers & Sisters This Raksha Bandhan