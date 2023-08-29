Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Festival Greetings & Wishes To Share On This Special Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
August 30 will be observed as Raksha Bandhan, a festival dedicated to cherishing the brother-sister bond.
Looking for messages to wish your dear one on this special day? Here are a few festival greetings you share with them. SWIPE
This day is special for you and me, not just for the prayers and gifts but for the amazing bond we share. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
I am lucky to be your sibling who is non-toxic, fun-loving, and the best in the world. May our bond grow sweeter and stronger each day. Raksha Bandhan wishes to you.
May this thread of rakhi be a constant reminder of how much I love and look up to you. You're my role model bro. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
To my dear brother, on this day, I want to remind you that I feel happy and protected when I am with you. Your little fights and abundance of love & care are what make me a stronger person today. Best wishes of the day!
On this special day, I pray to the Lord to strengthen our bond so that we continue to stand by each other's side when time gets tricky.
May the festival bring happiness to your life and bless you with success. My hearty wishes on this auspicious day.
May this Raksha Bandhan sweeten our bond like your favourite dessert.
