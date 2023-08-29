 WATCH: 'QR Code Mehendi' Goes Viral Amidst Raksha Bandhan
What netizens are calling a 'QR Code Mehendi' is an impressive piece of henna art that imprints the payable scanner code on one's hand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
A still from a video on X

It's time for Raksha Bandhan, the festival to strengthen the bond between brothers and sisters. The day is traditionally marked with the sister praying for the well-being and success of her brother, and in return, she is gifted with care and protection. In recent times, a rakhi is tied to the brother who later gifts her with something, be it some cash money or a food treat or any other. If your brother is someone who doesn't think much about gifting things to you on this special occasion, you can try this trick that has gone viral on the internet. It's about accepting online money, yes, via UPI.

A video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows how a mehendi design got super creative. What netizens are calling a 'QR Code Mehendi' is an impressive piece of henna art that imprints the payable scanner code on one's hand. Did you just say "Oh, wow?" Take a look at the video with all that excitement. WATCH VIDEO

Video wins more than 45,000 views

In the video, we can see the mehendi-based QR code being scanned to pay Raksha Bandhan money to the sister. The incredible and unique idea won praise on the social media platform. With hours of being shared online, the clip gathered thousands of likes and crossed the 45K viewership mark.

More about Raksha Bandhan

The festival falls on August 30 this year. Celebrated during the auspicious Purnima Thithi of the Shravan or Sawan month. In 2023, due to the occurrence of the 'Bhadra' Nakshatra on this day, the muhurat for rituals involving tying the rakhi is scheduled in the evening. Some consider the Bhadra period inauspicious and harmful, avoiding the time to celebrate the festival. Once it ends at around 9 pm, the ideal time to tie the rakhi comes - between 9.01 pm to 9.08 pm.

