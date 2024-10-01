Video Of School Boy Sharing His Lunch Dabba With Stray Dogs Goes Viral

School Boy Feeds Food To Stray Dogs; Video Goes Viral | Street dogs of Bombay/Instagram

An undated video of a school boy sharing his tiffin box with stray dogs at a circle on road is widely being circulated on social media. It captured a uniform-clad boy placing his lunch dabba at a raised choupal-like structure on the route to feed some portion of his food to the animals there. He stook out some food from his box and offered it to the few stray dogs in the premises.

The video opened by showing a boy wearing a yellow-coloured uniform t-shirt taking out his backpack and fixing it at a rod at the raised structure. Soon, the visual recorded the young animal lover giving out some food to the stray dogs.

Take a look at the video right here

The boy opened his tiffin box, filled his hands with the food, and offered the same to the stray dogs there. He was seen affectionately feeding the dogs. After offering some food to one of the dogs, he went towards the other side of the structure to locate another dog and offer some portion of food to it.

He carefully held the dog in his hand and brought it to the spot where he had placed some food. He took efforts to ensure that the animals could eat some food from his lunch dabba, which he wished to share with them.

Video goes viral

While the video is going viral on social media, it is unclear where the heart-touching incident was recorded from. The undated clip was recently posted an Instagram page which is known for sharing content related to street dogs, 'Street dogs of Bombay.'

Sharing the video online, the page reflected on the incident and wrote, "Childhood is pure, filled with innocence and compassion." It further added, "Let's nurture kindness in our children and remind them that empathy and love are the greatest strengths."

Netizens praise him

Being uploaded during late September, the video has already gone viral and attracted more than 40, 000 views on the internet platform. It has been liked by thousands of people who appreciated the kind gesture of the school boy. "How beautiful is this? This child has good upbringing and empathy. I wish schools start giving lessons on how to coexist and treat other animals and helping animals by giving them food, shelter and medicines," read a comment. "His parents must be proud of him," said another.