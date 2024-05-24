Video Of Dancers Recreating 'Pushpa Pushpa' Hook Steps Goes Viral

'Pushpa Pushpa' viral video | Instagram

The internet is full of reels showing Allu Arjun fans recreating the trending dance moves of the popular song 'Pushpa Pushpa' which hails from the upcoming film 'Pushpa: The Rule.' From children to elderly people, several people have grooved to the energetic beat. Of them all, here's a video of a dozen dancers vibing to the Instagram trend.

Watch video

The video which has rolled out on the social media platforms records a group of dancers enjoying the 'Pushpa Pushpa' vibe. About twelve male dancers can be seen performing the iconic steps of the film song. Initially, they poses with widely extending their hands while recreating the step of the ace dancer, followed by performing the foot twists, which happen to be one of the hook steps of the beat. The dance performance missed the shoe-dropping step.

It was posted on Instagram by one of the dancers who identified himself as DJ Madhu. It showed him and his dance group recreating the dance steps in the reel which has went viral. Since being uploaded on May 2, the dance reel has attracted more than a lakh views so far. The clip had reached 2.7 netizens and left them impressed.

Notably, the dancers shared another clip which entirely featured them exhibiting the signature step of the 'Pushpa Pushpa' song, yes the shoe-dropping move which they skipped in the previous reel.