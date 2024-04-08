VIDEO: Drunk Man Gets Neck Stuck While Sleeping On Park Bench In UP's Kanpur; Rescued By Cops

Cops rescued a person whose neck got tangled between the gap in a park's bench in Kanpur |

In a freak incident that could have proved to be serious, a youth in Kanpur's Ramlila Park accidently ended up trapping his neck between the gap of a bench on Sunday (April 7) night. The man was in so much pain that he started shouting. However, he was lucky to have two alert policmen who came to his rescue in the middle of the night. According to local reports, the man was drunk and had got his neck stuck in the bench while he was sleeping and took a turn toward the other side.

According to Kanpur Police, a call was received an hour past the midnight on Sunday. The police received the information that a man had got his neck stuck in the gap between a bench in the park.

When police reached the part, they heard cries for help. This is when two alert cops first managed to calm the distressed person. They then proceeded to rescue the person from the delicate situation. After sometime, the police managed to rescue the person as he could free his neck from the bench.

Check the video of the man's rescue below

The man escaped from a serious problem with just a scratch on his neck thanks to the alert policemen. The police also helped the man get a checkup and he was then allowed to go home.

While the rescue may look simple, it was far from being easy. The policemen had to first ensure that the man who was in panic due to the situation had to first be convinced to be calm. Also, the policemen made sure that the man gets a medical check-up even late at night and it was only after his reports were clear that he was allowed to leave for work. The cops certainly saved a life.