VIDEO: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment When 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hit China's Gansu Province

On Tuesday, a massive earthquake of 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted China's Gansu province and resulted in more than a hundred deaths. CCTV footage showing constructions turned into rubble and rescuers working on the field to save lives has surfaced online from the quake-affected region. Another video captured the tremors on the camera followed by recording the damage caused by the disaster. Check videos below

111 people died and 220 people were injured in the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred in China's Gansu province.

CCTV footage captured the moment when a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Jishishan county, Linxia, Gansu Province, China on Monday midnight. According to Xinhua, more than 110 people have died in the quake. All-out rescue work is underway.

As the Gansu province witnessed the natural disaster, a few CCTV cameras recorded the chilling moment. Visuals showed the land shaking with the force to uproot trees and fall buildings. People at an eatery panicked when the quake took place. They were seen leaving their tables and rushing outside to rescue themselves from any unlikely incident.

One of the many posts from the earthquake showed cracks resulting in buildings, broken bricks covering the road, and gates and windows of apartments damaged, followed by rescue workers on task.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted an ethnic county in Northwest China's Gansu province midnight Monday has killed 111 people in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai province.



The provincial fire and rescue department has sent 580 rescuers aided with 88 fire engines, 12 search

China Earthquake Networks Centre informed that the Gansu Province was affected by a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck a remote mountainous region in northwest China. As per reports on Tuesday afternoon, the death toll exceeded 100 people. It noted that at least 118 lost their lives in the disaster and over 500 were injured.

Rescue workers search a house for survivors after an earthquake in Kangdiao village, Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19.

Hu Changsheng, the ruling Communist Party chief of Gansu, and Ren Zhenhe, the governor of Gansu, reached the disaster-hit area and ordered rescue and relief efforts to begin, earlier on Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the local authorities to help in the rescue operation.