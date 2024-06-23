 Agra Viral Video: Bouncers Beat Up Drunken Party-Goers With Sticks At Zorro Nightclub After Ruckus Over Russian Dancers' Performance
Agra Viral Video: Bouncers Beat Up Drunken Party-Goers With Sticks At Zorro Nightclub After Ruckus Over Russian Dancers' Performance

The fight reportedly broke out between some youths who were under the influence of alcohol and bouncers intervened once the matter escalated and turned into a ruckus

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Bouncers Assault Youths At Agra's Zorro Nightclub |

Uttar Pradesh: A group of uniform-clad bouncers and security guards at a nightclub in Agra took charge after a few youths at the premises went overboard with drinking. The incident took place at Zorro - The Luxury Night Club, where Russian dance was performed. The footage from the nightclub shows the officials holding sticks and hitting the youths.

Youths were reportedly drunk

The visuals surfaced from Saturday night when customers at the Agra club started getting out of control due to excess alcohol consumption, according to Bharat Samachar. The news outlet further suggested that a Russian dance show was presented at the premises, which led to a ruckus by drunken party-goers.

Reportedly, the fight initially broke out between some youths who were under the influence of alcohol, later, bouncers intervened as the matter escalated.

Similar incidents

Last year, two co-owners of the Agra-based nightclub were allegedly thrashed by bouncers of another place with a doubt of poaching workers. "They threw us out of the club and thrashed us outside," Pankaj was then quoted as saying in news reports, while also mentioning that their vehicles were damaged in the ruckus. An FIR was lodged in this matter.

Meanwhile, recently, a video of a fight broke out at a mall in Noida circulated on the internet. The undated footage showed an intense brawl between a group of bouncers and partygoers.

