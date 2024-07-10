Video: Bombay Sweet Shop's Coffee-Rasgulla Fusion Makes Netizens Say 'Eww, Leave Our Classics Alone'...

Did you ever imagine about dipping a rasgulla into your cup of coffee? Don't blame us for making you imagine this right now. It all accounts to a video that is going viral on Instagram for showing a coffee-rasgulla fusion. The video was originally dropped in March, but it has only recently gained popularity on the platform.

One of the known sweets company released a video post on social media to inform dessert lovers that have created something unique using a desi Bengali dish. They showed people their new 'must-try' item from the menu which was none other than the coffee-rasgulla fusion recipe. "Introducing Coffee Tiramisu Rasgulla! Two classic flavours, layered into one delicious dessert," they captioned the food reel.

Internet reacts

However, the dish hasn't impressed people for the very reason that it mixes two dishes that you could never think of combing. Who adds a coffee to a desi sweet dish? While you may question that, the Bombay Sweet Shop happened to do that. Months after the video was shared online, it caught the attention of netizens, who gave a mixed feedback towards the dish.

An Instagram user replied to the video and commented on the dish by saying, "IT IS SOOOO AMAZING!!! I couldn’t believe it was rasgulla when I first tried it.. Definitely recommend everyone to try." "Eww! Leave our classics alone," said another.

Meanwhile, in an honest opinion, one narrated the scene before trying the unique dessert and said, "This was one of the best tiramisu that I had. Was so skeptical at eating first when a friend offered it (sic)!" Hilarious memes expressing disgust also surfaced online.