VegIsPowerful: On World Vegetarian Day, netizens advocate the benefits of vegetarianism

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic breakout, there have been several studies and researches suggesting that certain foods or diets may provide protection against the novel coronavirus and notably plant-based diets most topped the list. There are many benefits to vegetarianism and veganism, but the majority of people remain carnivores.

October 1 is celebrated as World Vegetarian Day. The day was originally established by North American Vegetarian Society and later endorsed by International Vegetarian Union in 1978.

Notably, vegetarianism has been present in India since the 5th Century BCE, though the concept is also clearly present in Buddhism, which originated between the fifth and sixth centuries, in plant-based staples such as tofu which have been consumed in China for more than 2,000 years, in Indonesian, Japanese and Thai cuisines and also on the African continent before the European colonization.

The World Vegetarian Day is celebrated to emphasize environmental considerations, animal welfare and rights issues and personal health benefits to encourage people into ditching animal products. A vegetarian diet focuses on vegetables, seeds, legumes, fruits, nuts and grains and also includes animal products such as eggs, dairy and honey, that are obtained without involving the death of an animal or the consumption of its meat.

Today, people across the globe are celebrating World Vegetarian Day virtually and are advocating the benefits of vegetarianism.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:02 PM IST