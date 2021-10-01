e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:13 AM IST

'Brew up the magic': On #InternationalCoffeeDay, netizens share their love for the beverage

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/

Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/

Advertisement

Coffee, can’t live with it but mostly we cannot live without it. The aroma, the bittersweet taste, the warmth, the almost vital life like the charge that surges through our entire being as we savour it cannot be put into words! For all the coffee lovers out there did you know that there is a special day dedicated to this wonderful beverage?

Since 2015, October 1 has been declared as International Coffee Day by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO).

The UN kick-started the ICO in London way back in 1963. It has 49 coffee exporting members (countries) and India is one of them. Among other cool things, International Coffee Day promotes fair coffee trade and spreads awareness of the working conditions of coffee farmers.

ALSO READ

International Coffee Day 2021: Gift these coffee-themed hampers to your love ones and celebrate your...

Today, on International Coffee Day, people across the globe are expressing their love for their favourite beverage- coffee. Since the pandemic had us stuck in our houses, many are coming to social media platforms to celebrate the day.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

World Vegetarian Day 2021: Go green for the sake of good health and ecosystem

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:13 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal