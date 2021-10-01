'Brew up the magic': On #InternationalCoffeeDay, netizens share their love for the beverage

Coffee, can’t live with it but mostly we cannot live without it. The aroma, the bittersweet taste, the warmth, the almost vital life like the charge that surges through our entire being as we savour it cannot be put into words! For all the coffee lovers out there did you know that there is a special day dedicated to this wonderful beverage?

Since 2015, October 1 has been declared as International Coffee Day by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO).

The UN kick-started the ICO in London way back in 1963. It has 49 coffee exporting members (countries) and India is one of them. Among other cool things, International Coffee Day promotes fair coffee trade and spreads awareness of the working conditions of coffee farmers.

Today, on International Coffee Day, people across the globe are expressing their love for their favourite beverage- coffee. Since the pandemic had us stuck in our houses, many are coming to social media platforms to celebrate the day.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:13 AM IST