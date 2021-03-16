Uttar Pradesh: Vegetarian woman seeks Rs 1 crore compensation from pizzeria for serving her non-veg pizza

A vegetarian woman has approached the consumer court complaining that an American pizza restaurant chain outlet delivered her a non-vegetarian pizza and has sought compensation of Rs one crore from the restaurant chain.

Deepali Tyagi, in her petition, has claimed that she is a pure vegetarian because of her "religious beliefs, teachings, family traditions, own conscience, and her best choice".

On March 21, 2019, Deepali placed an order for a vegetarian pizza from the pizza outlet at her residence at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. That day it was the occasion of Holi and the complainant and their children were hungry after celebrating the festival. She further said that the pizza was delivered late as opposed to 30 minutes delivery time frame given by the company. However, she chose to ignore the same and took a bite of the pizza. It was at that moment they realised that it was a non-vegetarian pizza and there were pieces of meat instead of mushroom, the complainant said in her complaint.