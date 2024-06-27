US Vlogger Takes Ride Of 'Very Scary' Gilgit-Baltistan Road During Trip To Pakistan, Shares Thrilling Video Online

If you are someone who looks forward to take on an adventure and experience the adrenaline rush, this video is just for you. A vlogger from the US is visiting Pakistan and its deadliest roadway, which has always been in the talk for the most dangerous road in the country. During his trip to Pakistan, Colin went on a ride to witness this roadway himself. In his recent video, the Instagrammer shared his experience of travelling through the 'very scary' Gilgit-Baltistan road.

US tourist visits Pakistan's dangerous road

The video started by showing Colin looking out for a vehicle to offer him a ride. Once he managed to get himself a jeep ride to travel through and cross the dangerous road in Pakistan, he hopped inside and sat next to other commuters onboard. Before he could begin his journey and show people the visuals from the much-talked about road, he said, "This is the world's deadliest road and I will be driving up to it today."

Thrilling video shows Colin riding through thin mountainous road

"It looks pretty safe," he said to himself before starting off his ride which left him thrilled. The road was located in the North Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan area.

During his ride, he filmed a thin stretch of road in the midst of mountains which saw vehicular movement. The road was indeed quite narrow and allegedly accompanied by the risk of falling rocks. "That little thin road is keeping us alive," he said while recording visuals from the site.

Vlogger records his reaction from Gilgit-Baltistan road

Expressing his reaction to the experience on riding on Pakistan's dangerous road, Colin said it was "Very scary." His words received an acknowledgement from one of his fellow commuters, who agreed and said a "Yes."

A while into the video, Colin was seen displaying his fearless attitude. He pulled out his face from the jeep's window and let his hair get some air. "The scariest part of this is passing other cars," he said while noting that overtaking other vehicles on the thin road can be extremely risky. He was thrilled by the ride, where he also let his legs outside the vehicle as he shouted in excitement, "Oh my god...Ohhhh."

At the end of the video, he thanked Fasal, one of his co-passengers for keeping him safe and not letting him die.