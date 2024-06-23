VIDEO: Youth Stranded In Sea With 2 Mahindra Thar While Making Instagram Reel In Gujarat; Case Registered

The obsession to record reels and go viral on social media often makes people do crazy things. In fact, given the competition these days on social media platforms and especially on Instagram, uploaders are constantly on the lookout to perform acts which can also be dangerous and harmful. One such incident has been reported from Gujarat. The incident took place in Bhadreshwar of Kutch.

In a video that has gone viral, a few youngsters are seen standing in the sea with two Mahindra Thar vehicles. It is reported that the younsters attempted to make an Instagram reel with the Mahindra Thar vehicles in the sea.

However, the youth realised that they had ventured too far for safety and decided to rescue themselves before things got out of hand. When they stepped out of the vehicle, they realised that the problem was much more severe.

The younsters then got into the attempt to drive out their Mahindra Thar vehicles out of the waters. It wasn't that simple. The youth could be seen in the video struggling, huffing and puffing to get the red and white Mahindra Thar out but to no avail.

It was only after a lot of struggle and help from the locals that the Mahindra Thar vehicles were taken out. However, the incident became the talking point in the local circles.

The video of the incident was uploaded on Instagram by the handle "nizlo___47."

According to reports, an FIR was filed against the two drivers seen in the video. A case was filed under section 279, 114 and section 177, 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act by the Mundra Marine Police.