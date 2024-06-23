 VIDEO: Youth Stranded In Sea With 2 Mahindra Thar While Making Instagram Reel In Gujarat; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Youth Stranded In Sea With 2 Mahindra Thar While Making Instagram Reel In Gujarat; Case Registered

VIDEO: Youth Stranded In Sea With 2 Mahindra Thar While Making Instagram Reel In Gujarat; Case Registered

In a video that has gone viral, a few youngsters are seen standing in the sea with two Mahindra Thar vehicles. It is reported that the younsters attempted to make an Instagram reel with the Mahindra Thar vehicles in the sea. The vehicles as well as the youth were rescued by the locals.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 10:11 PM IST
article-image

The obsession to record reels and go viral on social media often makes people do crazy things. In fact, given the competition these days on social media platforms and especially on Instagram, uploaders are constantly on the lookout to perform acts which can also be dangerous and harmful. One such incident has been reported from Gujarat. The incident took place in Bhadreshwar of Kutch.

In a video that has gone viral, a few youngsters are seen standing in the sea with two Mahindra Thar vehicles. It is reported that the younsters attempted to make an Instagram reel with the Mahindra Thar vehicles in the sea.

However, the youth realised that they had ventured too far for safety and decided to rescue themselves before things got out of hand. When they stepped out of the vehicle, they realised that the problem was much more severe.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Girl, 4 Others Booked For Performing Life-Threatening Stunts For Instagram Reel
article-image

The younsters then got into the attempt to drive out their Mahindra Thar vehicles out of the waters. It wasn't that simple. The youth could be seen in the video struggling, huffing and puffing to get the red and white Mahindra Thar out but to no avail.

It was only after a lot of struggle and help from the locals that the Mahindra Thar vehicles were taken out. However, the incident became the talking point in the local circles.

The video of the incident was uploaded on Instagram by the handle "nizlo___47."

Read Also
VIDEO: 23-Yr-Old Dies After Car Plunges Into 300-Ft Valley While Filming Reel In Sambhaji Nagar
article-image

According to reports, an FIR was filed against the two drivers seen in the video. A case was filed under section 279, 114 and section 177, 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act by the Mundra Marine Police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Youth Stranded In Sea With 2 Mahindra Thar While Making Instagram Reel In Gujarat; Case...

VIDEO: Youth Stranded In Sea With 2 Mahindra Thar While Making Instagram Reel In Gujarat; Case...

Viral Video: Desi Twist To Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Gajagamini' Walk Is Relatable & Funny

Viral Video: Desi Twist To Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Gajagamini' Walk Is Relatable & Funny

Angaaron Trend Viral Video: Mumbai Pothole Version Of Pushpa 2 Song Is Something Every Mumbaikar...

Angaaron Trend Viral Video: Mumbai Pothole Version Of Pushpa 2 Song Is Something Every Mumbaikar...

Maharashtra: Man Rams Speeding Car Into Chiplun Hotel Over Delay In Getting Water Bottle; Video...

Maharashtra: Man Rams Speeding Car Into Chiplun Hotel Over Delay In Getting Water Bottle; Video...

Agra Viral Video: Bouncers Beat Up Drunken Party-Goers With Sticks At Zorro Nightclub After Ruckus...

Agra Viral Video: Bouncers Beat Up Drunken Party-Goers With Sticks At Zorro Nightclub After Ruckus...