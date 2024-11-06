US Election Results 2024: Meme Fest Begins On Social Media After Reports Of Donald Trump's Victory

Donald Trump reportedly won the 2024 US presidential election against Kamala Harris. People who were constantly looking at the votes counting data and awaiting the results of the polls, rushed to social media to react soon after they learned about Trump's victory. They congratulated him with both messages and memes.

As news reports announced Trump returning to power win the significant win at the 2024 election, netizens flooded internet platforms with memes. While a few memes imagined to show him celebrating and dancing along with Elon Musk, others added engaging songs in the background to mark his victory, once again.

Check memes below

my mochi trump meme machine is going to be lit pic.twitter.com/XWDSDSD4Kr — jeru (@_pxlpshr) November 6, 2024

Me waking up in Trumps America Again! pic.twitter.com/YPyZkPaqrZ — Prophet of Pop🪽 (@PrinceSt_Nick) November 6, 2024

While most memes welcomed Trump and congratulated him for him electoral success, a few showed people unhappy with the results. "Ah sh*t, here we go again," the later said.

US Election Results 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, as the poll results indicated him leading the battle, projecting him to win, he spoke about helping America to heal. "There's nothing like this ever in this country...we are gonna help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and needs help very badly. We are gonna fix our borders, we are gonna fix everything about our country," Trump said.

Vice-President Harris, 60, cancelled her election night party as the opponent was seen nearing victory. She was fielded as the next presidential candidate from the Democratic Party candidate after President Joe Biden took back his nomination.

Trump, who represents the The Republican Party is said to become president once again, after serving the notable position earlier from 2017 to 2021.