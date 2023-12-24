'Unfortunate That My Visit Turned Controversial': Kamiya Jani From Curly Tales Responds Clarifying That She Doesn't Consume Or Promote Beef

Kamiya Jani From Curly Tales Responds On Beef Controversy | Instagram

Curly Tales Founder Kamiya Jani responded to the controversy that broke out after she posted a video from her visit to the holy Jagannath Swamy temple in Puri, Odisha. While terming it an unfortunate thing, she clarified netizens on their claim about her promoting beef.

Kamiya Jani clarifies

"I have broken no rules set by the temple. I am a practicing Hindu who has neither ever consumed beef nor promoted it," she says while clarifying the erupted controversy over her recent visit to the Jagannath temple. "As a food vlogger, I certainly inform people about the various cuisines from across regions," she said further while talking about her food reel from Kerala which mentioned beef curry and showed her posing with a plate of the locally popular dish.

WATCH VIDEO:

Unfortunate That My Visit Turned Controversial: Kamiya Jani

"As an Indian Youtuber, it has been my responsibility to spread the word about our culture and heritage to the world... I visited the Lord Jagannath temple to seek His blessings and cover the infrastructural development there for people. However, it's unfortunate that this visit turned controversial," she said in her clarification video posted on Instagram this Saturday.

Earlier this December, her YouTube channel Curly Tales posted a video of Jani taking a tour of the iconic temple in Odisha and sharing a glimpse of its revamped infrastructure. What went wrong with her visit to the holy place? People referred to one of her previous reels where she introduced viewers to an eatery in Kochi, Kerala that was discovered by two truck drivers.

Did Kamiya Jani eat beef at the local restaurant? She claimed that she only posed with the dish and opted to enjoy vegetarian alternatives available there. Also, the reel caption didn't seem to promote beef but just informed foodies about the must-try dishes from the region. It it read, "If you eat beef... try out the Parampuri and Beef Curry!"

Kamiya Jani controversy over Jagannath temple video

BJP leader Jatin Mohanty from Odisha condemned the Youtuber's visit to the divine shrine on the allegations of her being a promoter of beef consumption. He demanded her arrest while questioning her being allowed in the temple and being hosted by CM's close confidant and politician VK Pandian.

The sacred sanctity of Puri Srimandir, rich with historical and spiritual heritage, has been shamefully disregarded by VK Pandian, the chairman of 5T, who callously allowed a beef promoter into the revered premises of Jagannath Mandir. @bjd_odisha remains indifferent to the… pic.twitter.com/XGmrQVbFp9 — BJP Odisha (@BJP4Odisha) December 21, 2023

Taking to Mohanty, he wrote, "The sacred sanctity of Puri Srimandir has been shamefully disregarded by callously allowing a beef promoter into the revered premises of Jagannath Mandir. @bjd_odisha remains indifferent to the sentiments of Odia and the sanctity of Jagannath Culture!"