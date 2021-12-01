Udit Narayan turns 66: Netizens take to Twitter to celebrate the legendary singer's birthday

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan who is well-known for his mesmerising voice turns 66 today, on On December 1, 2021.

The singer has an exceptional repertoire and an unlimited number of successful songs to his name in his more than two-decade-long musical career.

He has also sang in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri, and Bengali, among other languages.

Even after his start in Bollywood playback in 1980, he had to work hard to earn his name in the industry.

In his Bollywood Playback debut in the film Unees-Bees in 1980, he got to sing with legends Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

In the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, he made his mark with the song "Papa Kehte Hain," which earned him his first Filmfare Award in the 1980s and cemented his place in Bollywood Playback Singing.

He is the first and only male vocalist to win the Filmfare Awards in nearly three decades.

He began his career as a folk singer for Nepal Radio, singing songs in both Maithili and Nepali.

The Government of India bestowed the Padma Bhushan on Udit Narayan, a distinction bestowed on just a few performers. He has sung over 15,000 songs till date.

As we celebrate the legendary singer's birthday today, have a look at how fans have shared birthday greeting on Twitter:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 01:00 PM IST