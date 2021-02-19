Twitterati rejoice on Shivaji Jayanti; pay homage to the great Maratha leader

Today marks the birth anniversary of the legendary king and the founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As per the Julian calendar, today the brave warrior and king set his foot on earth. Hence, today happens to be the happiest and most auspicious day for all Maharashtrians and the country alike. Today, we celebrate the hero and his heroic deeds.

As a child, we have all listened to the brave tales of the great king in awe. History textbooks gladly carry his legendary stories. At the young age of 16, Shivaji Maharaj had seized Torna fort, such was his courage. He was also the force who gave an impetus to the use of Marathi and Sanskrit languages. He fought the Mughals with great valour and established a Maratha empire.

Since, today happens to be Shivaji Maharaj's 391st birth anniversary, it's a grand day worth celebrating joyously. Due to COVID-19, we can't go out and celebrate as enthusiastically as we would like to. But thank heavens for Twitter, right? We can always celebrate on social media along with friends and strangers from across the country.

Twitterati is celebrating Shivaji Jayanti with full gusto. Here's the proof.