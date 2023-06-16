 Twitter Notifications Down: Worried Netizens Tweet To Cross-Check The Error With Others Users
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTwitter Notifications Down: Worried Netizens Tweet To Cross-Check The Error With Others Users

Twitter Notifications Down: Worried Netizens Tweet To Cross-Check The Error With Others Users

Netizens wondered what went wrong with the social media platform as they saw only a single notification or two getting loaded on their profile.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image

Is Twitter working fine on your end? Some Twitter users took to the microblogging site to report concerns over notifications. They drew the attention of authorities towards an error in the app as well as the website that made the notifications disappear and stay to just one or two counts.

Netizens wondered what went wrong with the social media platform as they saw only a single notification or two getting loaded on their profile.

Read Also
YouTube Down: Check out memes on Twitter as video streaming platform not working for several users
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Twitter Notifications Down: Worried Netizens Tweet To Cross-Check The Error With Others Users

Twitter Notifications Down: Worried Netizens Tweet To Cross-Check The Error With Others Users

VIRAL PHOTO FACT CHECK: Internet misleadingly shares picture of RJ Sayema as Karnataka pro-hijab...

VIRAL PHOTO FACT CHECK: Internet misleadingly shares picture of RJ Sayema as Karnataka pro-hijab...

Caught On Camera: Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood

Caught On Camera: Huge Bird Hits Plane & Gets Stuck In Cockpit Leaving Pilot Soaked In Blood

'Bas Karo': Another Video Of Journalist Dramatically Covering Cyclone Biparjoy Goes Viral; Netizens...

'Bas Karo': Another Video Of Journalist Dramatically Covering Cyclone Biparjoy Goes Viral; Netizens...

Bizarre! UK Man Tries To Have Sex With Tree, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Bizarre! UK Man Tries To Have Sex With Tree, Arrested After Video Goes Viral