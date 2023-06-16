Twitter Notifications Down: Worried Netizens Tweet To Cross-Check The Error With Others Users

Is Twitter working fine on your end? Some Twitter users took to the microblogging site to report concerns over notifications. They drew the attention of authorities towards an error in the app as well as the website that made the notifications disappear and stay to just one or two counts.

Netizens wondered what went wrong with the social media platform as they saw only a single notification or two getting loaded on their profile.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also YouTube Down: Check out memes on Twitter as video streaming platform not working for several users