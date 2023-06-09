Instagram Down Again; Netizens Flood Twitter After Global Outage | Image credit: Google

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform was down on Thursday for several users across the globe after it face a technical issue that impacted its services. People soon took to Twitter to vent their frustration as this is the second time in 15 days that Instagram had gone down for several hours.

Thousands of users across the globe are complaining of issues while using the app. The reports started from 6:30 am IST and continued till 10:30 am but the issue is yet to be resolved.

Snapshot of Downdetector |

Instagram outage last month

The last outage was on May 22 when hundreds and thousands of users globally could not access the social media platform. That was the second time in May that Instagram was down. On May 18, the Meta-owned platform was down across USA and nearby regions frustrating the users.

The users that were facing issues on Friday morning took to Twitter to share their frustration through some funny memes.

While one user a poetic approach and asked, "Roses are red, violets are blue, Instagram is down, what are we gonna do?"

Others asked if they need to limit their time on the social media app.

I’m so sick of instagram being down, like do we need to limit the amount of time we’re on the app or something? #instagramdown — Blessyns (@blessynsx) June 9, 2023

Most users shared different memes showing users running to Twitter as the app is down.

Instagram down again … Here they come to twitter pic.twitter.com/4i9fRvPR5l — ALL HAIL NICKI (@urdadsmellsbad) June 9, 2023

Some users indicating their frustration with frequent Instagram outage said this is nothing new.

IG is down again, second time this week...what else is new?#InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/1InA6pd5ud — LivingMyBestLife✨ (@Da_UniqueOne) June 9, 2023