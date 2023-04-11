YouTube Down: Check out memes on Twitter as video streaming platform not working for several users

YouTube Down: Check memes on Twitter | Twitter

On Tuesday morning, YouTube suffered a global outage that left several users unable to access the video streaming platform.

The outage tracker, Donwdetector reported that several users had encountered issues with YouTube since Tuesday morning.

As users struggled to access YouTube, many took to Twitter to confirm whether the issue was widespread, resulting in a barrage of memes using the hashtag #YouTubedown.

Here are some fun memes from Twitter that will definitely fill your day with laughter.

User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 9:17 PM EDT. https://t.co/XrCFHBn78f RT if you're also having problems #Youtubedown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 11, 2023

Unavailable Video



Frame 1: Davido

Frame 2: YouTube



It's about to go down 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



The numbers will be crazy, bookmark this tweet. pic.twitter.com/RqBNY6ueyn — TIMELESS GEMMAN (@gemmanofficial) April 10, 2023

YouTube down. I feel bad for all the people eating dinner who got no YouTube pic.twitter.com/5dLoIQy64w — Salmon Never Fished Again (@SalmonNevaFishd) April 11, 2023