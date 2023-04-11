 YouTube Down: Check out memes on Twitter as video streaming platform not working for several users
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralYouTube Down: Check out memes on Twitter as video streaming platform not working for several users

YouTube Down: Check out memes on Twitter as video streaming platform not working for several users

The outage tracker, Donwdetector reported that several users had encountered issues with YouTube since Tuesday morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
YouTube Down: Check memes on Twitter | Twitter

On Tuesday morning, YouTube suffered a global outage that left several users unable to access the video streaming platform.

The outage tracker, Donwdetector reported that several users had encountered issues with YouTube since Tuesday morning.

As users struggled to access YouTube, many took to Twitter to confirm whether the issue was widespread, resulting in a barrage of memes using the hashtag #YouTubedown.

Here are some fun memes from Twitter that will definitely fill your day with laughter.

Read Also
National Siblings Day 2023: Funny dialogues that are a part of every brother and sister's daily...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

YouTube Down: Check out memes on Twitter as video streaming platform not working for several users

YouTube Down: Check out memes on Twitter as video streaming platform not working for several users

Uttar Pradesh: Man takes thumb impression of dead woman on documents in Agra, shocking video goes...

Uttar Pradesh: Man takes thumb impression of dead woman on documents in Agra, shocking video goes...

'Gaumutra' is unfit for human consumption, says veterinary research body IVRI

'Gaumutra' is unfit for human consumption, says veterinary research body IVRI

WATCH: Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral as Virat Kohli's RCB looses match against LSG in...

WATCH: Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral as Virat Kohli's RCB looses match against LSG in...

National Pet Day 2023: Meet world's shortest dog who is tinier than a TV remote, sets Guinness World...

National Pet Day 2023: Meet world's shortest dog who is tinier than a TV remote, sets Guinness World...