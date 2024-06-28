Train Commuters Spot 'Rotating CCTV Camera' At Thane Railway Station; Netizens React After Video Goes Viral

A CCTV camera installed at the Thane Railway Station was seen rotating swiftly, instead of being still, resembling a moving ceiling fan. A video, allegedly filmed by a Mumbai local train commuter, captures the quirky camera at the premises. The footage shows a rather unusual sight, a rotating CCTV camera which holds the potential to cause neck pain if looked at for a while. The surveillance device at the railway station has caught the attention of netizens after its video went viral on social media. See video:

Railway stations are often equipped with CCTV cameras for security and surveillance purposes, but making the rotating camera a peculiar sight indeed. It rather appeared like a technical glitch which made the CCTV camera act in a weird manner.

"What is this, CCTV surveillance Camera or a Ceiling Fan?" people asked while uploading the video on X. It was shared on a Mumbai-based content page named Mumbai Matters.

Railway responds

DRM Mumbai CR reacted to the video and asked the concerned team to look into the matter. In an update referring to the rotating camera, the designated agency resolved the glitch and said that the issue has been attended and the device has been put back to normal functioning.

Netizens react

Reacting to the video from the Thane station, X users dropped funny comments. They couldn't believe what they were seeing. Meanwhile, some of them laughed out loud and said about the rotating camera: "This is 360 degrees surveillance."