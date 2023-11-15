This 31-Year-Old 'Mahatma Gandhi' Is Part Of Brazilian Football Club; All You Need To Know

Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires & Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi |

Did you know? 'Mahatma Gandhi' is alive and he is playing football in Brazil. You might be surprised, but it's true with a catch. A 31-year-old man sharing his name with Indian freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (who is fondly referred to as Mahatma Gandhi) is part of a Brazilian football club and his full name is Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires.

Mahatma Gandhi is a legit professional footballer in Brazil 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SCKp90z5xV — FPL GOAT (@FPLGOAT7) November 14, 2023

Who is footballer Mahatma Gandhi?

Football fans who support Brazil might already know that a player named after Indian freedom fighter Gandhi Ji reportedly represents Trindade, a Brazilian football club. To the unversed, the player is a midfielder in the team who started his game in 2011 for Atletico Clube Goianiense (a Brazilian football team from the capital city of Goiânia). He was born on February 18, 1992.

This footballer Gandhi made his debut nearly a decade ago when he got to the match ground in Brazil's top-tier club competition Serie A. He has played for many football clubs in Brazil including Trindade, Goiania, and Ipora. His name undoubtedly attracts fame from across the world, especially in India.

X users react on spotting Gandhi in football team

As soon as netizens realised a professional footballer shared his name with a great personality like Mahatma Gandhi, they shared the instance on social media. The footballer's name took to trend on X with many users acknowledging the player. They shared photos of MG Heberpio Mattos Pires to let others know about him. Some called him a "Comeback of Bapu."

Check posts on social media