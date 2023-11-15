 This 31-Year-Old 'Mahatma Gandhi' Is Part Of Brazilian Football Club; All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralThis 31-Year-Old 'Mahatma Gandhi' Is Part Of Brazilian Football Club; All You Need To Know

This 31-Year-Old 'Mahatma Gandhi' Is Part Of Brazilian Football Club; All You Need To Know

The player is a midfielder in the team who reportedly started his game in 2011 for Atletico Clube Goianiense (a Brazilian football team from the capital city of Goiânia).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires & Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi |

Did you know? 'Mahatma Gandhi' is alive and he is playing football in Brazil. You might be surprised, but it's true with a catch. A 31-year-old man sharing his name with Indian freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (who is fondly referred to as Mahatma Gandhi) is part of a Brazilian football club and his full name is Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires.

Who is footballer Mahatma Gandhi?

Football fans who support Brazil might already know that a player named after Indian freedom fighter Gandhi Ji reportedly represents Trindade, a Brazilian football club. To the unversed, the player is a midfielder in the team who started his game in 2011 for Atletico Clube Goianiense (a Brazilian football team from the capital city of Goiânia). He was born on February 18, 1992.

This footballer Gandhi made his debut nearly a decade ago when he got to the match ground in Brazil's top-tier club competition Serie A. He has played for many football clubs in Brazil including Trindade, Goiania, and Ipora. His name undoubtedly attracts fame from across the world, especially in India.

X users react on spotting Gandhi in football team

As soon as netizens realised a professional footballer shared his name with a great personality like Mahatma Gandhi, they shared the instance on social media. The footballer's name took to trend on X with many users acknowledging the player. They shared photos of MG Heberpio Mattos Pires to let others know about him. Some called him a "Comeback of Bapu."

Check posts on social media

Read Also
FIFA fever? Cow plays football along with gully players, video goes viral; watch
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Singapore Deputy PM Lawrence Wong Plays Sitar In Viral Video; Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

WATCH: Singapore Deputy PM Lawrence Wong Plays Sitar In Viral Video; Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

This 31-Year-Old 'Mahatma Gandhi' Is Part Of Brazilian Football Club; All You Need To Know

This 31-Year-Old 'Mahatma Gandhi' Is Part Of Brazilian Football Club; All You Need To Know

Peak Bengaluru Things: Biker Ditches Helmet For Paper Bag; Check Viral Photo

Peak Bengaluru Things: Biker Ditches Helmet For Paper Bag; Check Viral Photo

Students In War With Firecrackers At IIIT Kottayam's Boys Hostel; Video Goes Viral

Students In War With Firecrackers At IIIT Kottayam's Boys Hostel; Video Goes Viral

US: Doctors Left Amazed After Alabama Woman With 2 Uteruses Pregnant In Both, Term It 'Very Rare'

US: Doctors Left Amazed After Alabama Woman With 2 Uteruses Pregnant In Both, Term It 'Very Rare'