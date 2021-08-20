'They have turned him into mere eye candy': Twitter reacts after journalists 'misbehave' with Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra

Advertisement

Radio jockey Malishka's dance in front of gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra and her request for a 'jadoo ki jhappi' came as a shock to people across India today. However, this is not the first time when journalists (female especially) misbehaved with the 23-year-old athlete.

Earlier in August, when Chopra had just won the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics, journalist Karishma Singh from Times Now spoke to him. However, netizens felt really angry when the reporter held the medal around his neck without his permission.

Later, Times Now journalist Navika Kumar asked Chopra whether he is romantically committed. While many cracked jokes and memes, others questioned the standard of journalism in India. Many accused the journalist of crossing a line.

Recently, in an interview with Chopra, RJ Malishka Mendonsa and her colleagues danced to the tunes of ‘Ude Jab jab zulfein teri.’ She even asked, "Humne zyaada toh nahi chhed diya na aapko?

The awkwardness was further heightened when gave a ‘virtual hug’ to Chopra on behalf of the entire nation. An uneasy Chopra responded with the gesture of ‘Namaste’ and said, “Namaste aisa door se hi (Namaste from afar).“

Netizens today recounted all such incidents and bashed the journalists for behaving incidently with Chopra.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 05:48 PM IST