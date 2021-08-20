Watch Video: Cringefest! RJ Malishka grooves for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, asks for 'jaado jadoo ki jhappi'

Advertisement

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in Javelin Throw, Neeraj Chopra made India proud a couple of days ago and he is a talk of the town. After scripting history at the Olympics, he has been making buzz for many reasons. Recently, he did an interview with a radio station. Neeraj was interviewed by RJ Malishka. Taking to Twitter, Maliksha shared a video that shows her and her team dancing for the Olympic gold medalist.



In the interview, Chopra puts up an awkward smile as Mendonsa and her colleagues dance to the tunes of ‘Ude Jab jab zulfein teri.’ She even asked, "Humne zyaada toh nahi chhed diya na aapko? (We didn't tease you too much, right?)"

Sharing the video, the radio jockey wrote on Twitter, “Ladiesssss…Yes I got the hard-hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for 😉 #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us”.

The awkwardness further heightened when gave a ‘virtual hug’ to Chopra on behalf of the entire nation. An uneasy Chopra responded with the gesture of ‘Namaste’ and said, “Namaste aisa door se hi (Namaste from afar).“



While one can only guess how Chopra feels, Twitterati have given their verdict calling it 'cringe'. People across India are calling the interview awkward, cringe, and even insulting towards the athlete.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 05:02 PM IST