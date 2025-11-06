'Criminal' vs 'Drunk': Vijay Sinha, RJD MLC Ajay Singh Trade Accusations During Bihar Voting In Lakhisarai

PTI

Amid the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, another video of the state's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha has surfaced. In the video, Vijay Sinha can be seen engaged in a heated argument with RJD MLC Ajay Singh.

VIDEO | Lakhisarai: A heated argument takes place between Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and RJD MLC Ajay Kumar during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls.



Ajay Kumar, RJD MLC, accused Sinha of being a 'criminal' and alleged that he was trying to intimidate… pic.twitter.com/m9PfF9VoxE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2025

In the video, Vijay Sinha can be heard accusing Ajay Singh of creating disturbances after consuming alcohol, while the RJD leader alleged that the BJP leader obstructed his vehicle. According to reports, the confrontation between the two leaders took place in Nadiyawan under the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency. Police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

Ajay Kumar, the RJD MLC, accused Sinha of being a 'criminal' and alleged that he was attempting to intimidate voters, while Sinha hit back, calling Kumar a 'failed leader' and 'drunk.'

Earlier in the day, chaos broke out in Sinha's constituency as slippers and stones were allegedly hurled at his convoy, with crowds raising 'murdabad' slogans and blocking his vehicle.

According to reports, Vijay Sinha had received information that his supporters were being prevented from voting in the Nadiyawan area. When he arrived at the spot to assess the situation, RJD supporters became aggressive.