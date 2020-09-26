'The Wine-ing (2020)': Viral video of red wine tank blowout gets meme-makers to work

What would you do if you found yourself near the site of a red wine tank blowout? Well, most people reacting to a viral video found eerie similaraity with horror movies with one Twitter user going so far as to suggest adding 'The Shining' theme song in the background.
Many found the video a part of the wider pattern of things happening in 2020. There were also some who thought it was a good occasion for tipplers.
The video was shared by former professional basketball player Rex Chapman, who often posts viral videos. His tweet read, "Villamalea, Spain: 2020 continues to flex. Blowout of a red wine tank at Bodegas Vivitinos vineyard..."
The video went viral with over 8K retweets nearly 3,000 comments. The video was hared by some othr users on Twitter as well, who had their unique take on the wine tank blowout.
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
Horror?
Straws?
