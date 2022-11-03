Telangana’s Munugode Assembly bypoll: Visuals showing huge pile of liquor bottles go viral; watch

Telangana’s Munugode Assembly bypoll: Visuals showing huge pile of consumed liquor bottles goes viral; watch | Twitter

Not just Mumbai sees a bypoll in Andheri, polling is underway in the by-election to the Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana. On Thursday, amid high security the voting process began at all 298 polling stations in the constituency in Nalgonda district at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to continue till 6 p.m. Meanwhile, visuals showing heaps of liquor bottles thrown to thrash and some being ferried along Telangana Rashtra Samithi party scarf have gone viral on social media.

Ahead of the Munugode bypoll, police raided TRS leader Venkat Reddy and Rs 86,000 cash, liquor stocks were seized, the TOI reported. A journalist named Revathi tweeted slamming the scenario and wrote, "At least Rs. 200 crore worth liquor was consumed in last month. If only so much was spent for development #Munugode (sic)."

Touted to be the most expensive election till date, #Munugode has driven the political parties into a frenzy. As per ground reports, at least 10k is being/ was spent per vote. Ppl were even paid to come out of their houses & wave at the politicians. #Telangana #MunugodeByPolls pic.twitter.com/67q4xQDAxo — Revathi (@revathitweets) November 2, 2022

The by-election is being described as the costliest in the country with the political parties accusing each other of distributing money, liquor and even gold to lure the voters. The high-voltage campaigning was dominate the allegations of corruption.

There are a total of 47 candidates in the fray but the main contest is among three major players -- TRS, BJP and Congress. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress to join the BJP in August. He is now contesting on the BJP ticket.