Who is Sehar Shinwari? The Pak actress whose tweet of 'marrying a Zimbabwean guy' goes viral ahead of ZIM VS IND match | Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 is getting interesting for non-cricket lovers, isn't it? Similar to the fake 'Mr. Bean' scenario that peaked craze towards the game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, people now have a non-sports reason to watch upcoming Zimbabwe versus India match this Sunday.

In a tweet gone viral, a Pakistani actress, identified as Sehar Shinwari, shared a tweet suggesting that she'll "marry a Zimbabwean guy if their team miraculously beats India."

I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match 🙂 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

In no time the tweet caught the attention of netizens. They began reacting to Shinwari's statement. "Wowww what an amazing deals," replied a netizen while another asked, "but if they refuse?"

Wowww what an amazing deals. 😂😂😂😍 — ♥عامـͫــͣــͥــرخان♥‏ (@Aami_r1) November 3, 2022

but if they refuse? — Rafaqat Hussain (@Rafaqat22304319) November 3, 2022

To the unversed, the Pakistani actress seems to be an ardent fan of cricket and the ongoing World Cup. Also, not just cricket, some of her tweets throw light on the much-awaited FIFA World Cup which shall commence late this month. Her Twitter page is a den to several tweets relating to sports. Hours ago, Shinwari tweeted, "I am seeing Saudia Arabia as the next FIFA world cup champion."

I am seeing Saudia Arabia 🇸🇦 as the next FIFA world cup champion 🙂 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

Before the marriage proposal tweet, she had asked Twitterati to save her match prediction suggesting "India is gonna lose next match to Zimbabwe."

Save up my prediction for later. India is gonna lose next match to Zimbabwe. Sikandar Raza will miraculously take Pakistan in semi-final 🙂 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 2, 2022

Seher Shinwari is popular on social media for her acting and lip-syncing videos that are often shared on TikTok and Instagram. She has a fan following of about 25.5K on Instagram; and has a profile listing on IMDB website.

Born in Hyderabad, Pakistan, she began her acting career from a comedy serial "Sair Sawa Sair" in 2014. A year later, Shinwari hosted a morning show for the same channel in Karachi.