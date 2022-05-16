Tarbooz politics? Jamaat-e-Islami leaders distribute watermelons in Lahore

A photo shared on Twitter by a journalist claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami leaders were distributing watermelons in a Lahore constituency. The tweet took to pull out the phrase "Tarbooz politics."

To the unversed, Tarbooz or watermelon politics makes to the headlines quite often. What does it mean? The term has no specific definition as such yet, it rolls amidst scenarios like - freebies during price hike, colour and character remarks on people in the political arena and incompetencies.

The recent case of the fruit being distributed to locals in Pakistan during the hot summer season (also the heated up state of politics in the nation), it can be hinted on a freebie agenda of the political party. Good or bad? Leaving it to the interpretations of the readers, it could either be a kind gesture or a deeply motivated "Tarbooz politics."

Do remember the days of late 90s? Not the Bollywood retro music but the politics during those times... In 1998, soon after Mamata Banerjee quit the Congress to initiate her own party, Mamata referred to Congressmen as 'tarbooz, or watermelons' - green outside while red within.

As soon as the photo hit social media of Tarbooz politics in Pakistan, netizens began to hilariously respond to it. A Twitter user even wrote that such situation isn't unfamiliar to the state of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:14 PM IST