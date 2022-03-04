'Stop War' Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates illustration over Russia-Ukraine crisis at Puri beach; see pics

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to create an illustration to 'Stop War' amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created meaningful artwork at the Puri beach in Odisha, showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the backdrop of their respective flags. The creation hinted on lives getting sacrificed amidst the invasion of Russia on Ukraine.

In the artwork, we can see a young boy trying to spread the message of peace between the two regions, by spreading his hands to the two leaders as if he wants them to shake hands in cordial gesture.

See pictures:

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 06:48 PM IST