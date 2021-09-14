e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:04 PM IST

'Show the boys how it's done': Here's why netizens want Ranveer Singh to attend #MetGala

FPJ Web Desk
Met Gala 2021 is trending on Twitter as people across the globe have their eyes set on the event. However, Indians want actor Ranveer Singh at the event.

Last year's gala was canceled due to the pandemic. This year's official theme of the fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute was "American Independence", leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

Met Gala 2021 witnessed a range of outfits- from iconic to bizzare.

However, Indians believe that none could match the fashion statement of Ranveer Singh. People believe that Singh, known for his bold and quirky fashion statement that often surprises India, can 'show the boys how it's done'.

Echoing these sentiments, one Twitter user wrote, "Y'all Ranveer Singh would've served the red carpet on fire I know wouldn't disappoint known with his fashion looks."

Another wrote, "Ranveer Singh would have killed it at the met gala and shown the boys exactly how its done Tired of all this men being basic and not even trying."

Meanwhile, some netizens also took the opportunity to cracks jokes and make memes.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:04 PM IST
