e-Paper Get App
HomeViralShocking! 'Mother of the year' catches raccoon with bare hands while rescuing her girl from its painful attack; watch video

Shocking! 'Mother of the year' catches raccoon with bare hands while rescuing her girl from its painful attack; watch video

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter and has now gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Shocking! 'Mother of the year' catches raccoon with bare hands while rescuing her girl from its painful attack; watch video | Twitter
Follow us on

A video showing a girl being attacked by a raccoon, and later getting rescued by a woman (allegedly her mother), has surfaced on the internet. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter and has now gone viral. It shows the little one crying in pain while undergoing the animal's bite, following a woman coming to rescue.

On seeing the footage, netizens have called the daring lady "Mother of the year." As parents try their best to protect their young ones, this video of the female catching and throwing the raccoon with her bare hands has stunned viewers.

Watch video

Reportedly, the incident took place at England’s Ashford on December 2, 2022, and the two have been identified as Logan (mother) and Rylee (kid). While speaking to the news portal WFSB, Logan said, "I thought maybe she slammed her finger on the door. I definitely wasn’t expecting to see a raccoon wrapped around her leg."

Read Also
WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral
article-image
Read Also
Viral video: Man staying in hostel enjoys wedding meal, meets bridegroom to confess he was...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Shocking! 'Mother of the year' catches raccoon with bare hands while rescuing her girl from its...

Shocking! 'Mother of the year' catches raccoon with bare hands while rescuing her girl from its...

On camera: Boy triggers elephant by hitting jumbo with stick, forest officials call the animal...

On camera: Boy triggers elephant by hitting jumbo with stick, forest officials call the animal...

ENG vs SEN: Not 'One Love', Harry Kane's armband during the recent FIFA match in Qatar had THIS...

ENG vs SEN: Not 'One Love', Harry Kane's armband during the recent FIFA match in Qatar had THIS...

Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, netizens trigger debate over their favourite films

Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, netizens trigger debate over their favourite films

WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral

WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral