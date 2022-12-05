Shocking! 'Mother of the year' catches raccoon with bare hands while rescuing her girl from its painful attack; watch video | Twitter

A video showing a girl being attacked by a raccoon, and later getting rescued by a woman (allegedly her mother), has surfaced on the internet. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter and has now gone viral. It shows the little one crying in pain while undergoing the animal's bite, following a woman coming to rescue.

On seeing the footage, netizens have called the daring lady "Mother of the year." As parents try their best to protect their young ones, this video of the female catching and throwing the raccoon with her bare hands has stunned viewers.

Watch video

Mother of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/w7GSNrZcc2 — Hold My Beer/Holy Cow (@short_tymer) December 3, 2022

Reportedly, the incident took place at England’s Ashford on December 2, 2022, and the two have been identified as Logan (mother) and Rylee (kid). While speaking to the news portal WFSB, Logan said, "I thought maybe she slammed her finger on the door. I definitely wasn’t expecting to see a raccoon wrapped around her leg."