‘Shift Over, Please Go Home!’ Company shuts desktops after work hours; LinkedIn post goes viral

A post on LinkedIn shared by Indore-based SoftGrid Computers HR Tanvi Khandelwal has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
LinkedIn/Tanvi Khandelwal
We are all struggling to manage our work-life balance. A company located in Indore is winning praise for encouraging its personnel to log off on time and take use of their holidays at a time when the majority of businesses require their workers to work nonstop.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Tanvi Khandelwal shared her positive experience of working at SoftGrid Computers. The company will almost certainly make the list of "best places to work" and receive awards and accolades.

In particular, the company has installed a reminder that locks employee desktops after hours and issues a warning. Khandelwal expressed her excitement about the company's culture, noting that employees don't need any special motivation to enjoy their workdays.

In her LinkedIn post, Tanvi opens her post by stating that the article is neither promotional junk nor a work of fiction (like so many posers out there). 

According to Khandelwal, her employer is committed to promoting a healthy work-life balance by implementing special measures to ensure that employees do not work outside of business hours.

She has also posted a picture of her computer screen, which has certain texts displayed. The following are the warning texts displayed on the computer screen:

"Your Shift Time Is Over"

"The office system will shut down in 10 minutes"

"PLEASE GO HOME.”

