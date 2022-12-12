Shenaz Treasury says 'Bandra is dying a slow death', Mumbaikars reflect on Ishq Vishk actor's Facebook post

Shenaz Treasury's Facebook post on Bandra, Mumbai | Facebook

People often feel nostalgic about while visiting their childhood locality and seeing how things have transformed and upgraded. Actress Shenaz Treasurywala took to Facebook to suggest how Bandra changed through the times. She was seen holding a placard beside the tourist attraction structure 'I love Bandra'. Her message pitied the area and read, "The bandra of our childhood is bleeding to death. (sic)"

Check out the post right here

The Facebook post hinted how Bandra was losing its natural aesthetics to urbanisation. The Ishq Vishk and Delly Belly actress who grew up in Bandra took a dig into how the place had changed from years down the lane. "There were trees everywhere. We woke up to birds chirping. There were barely any cars in Bandra when I was a child and when a car passed everyone ran to the balcony to see who’s passing," she posted.

"What is Bandra today? First they came for our cottages and bungalows and now every second building is getting demolished and redeveloped...Even the roads are being “up graded” Why, the roads were cute and cobblestoned?" she slammed the city officials for stealing what the area's past identity. "BUT! The BMC has to spend the funds sothey work all day and night - blaring horns, truck sounds, digging," she added in her Facebook post.

While Shenaz mentioned that she isn't being dramatic while penning down this experience piece, she pointed out the cry in powerful lines towards Bandra as she wrote: Everyone wants to be in Bandra but they have forgotten what made Bandra special in the first place. Bandra is NOT bandra anymore. It’s Andheri! Yes, bandra is dying a slow death.

Shenaz's words from the viral social media post made fellow Mumbaikars to reflect on the scenario. The comments section agreed with her say out Bandra and its transformation. One replied to the actress and wrote, "Formerly known as"Queen of Suburbs ".now I just dont know what to call...." while another commented, "Sad to hear this - I love Bandra."

Meanwhile, people also acknowledged the famous personality to make a word about this concerning topic. "Thankyou Shehnaz for really picking this imp need and taking to larger mumbaities and waking everyone again," the comment to Shenaz's post about Bandra read. Some even noted that "That's the story of whole mumbai" while a few others echoed their voices to say it is the "Same story globally" as "Concrete forest are growing fast than ever."

Check out a few comments: