Did you find similarities between the two iconic films? You aren't alone as several tweets have tried to compare the scenes, cinematography, color palette, and other cine aspects of Kantara and Tumbbad.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Sohum Shah's Tumbbad, netizens trigger debate over their favourite films | Twitter
Be it the Kannada blockbuster "Kantara" or the Marathi film "Tumbbad," both have won the hearts of the audience for their impressive cine settings and storytelling abilities.

In case you have watched both of these iconic mystic films, you might have traced some similarities and taken to compare the two. The internet is flooded with tweets wherein movie buffs have begun a Kantara vs Tumbbad debate. While some suggest that the two films run on a similar track, others deny hinting that the two deserve no comparison.

Not only did the audience react to the religious theme-based movies, but Tumbbad's filmmaker Aanand Gandhi also tweeted in the regard, and said, "Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad..." As one might know that the Sohum Shah-performed movie was a horror-filled experience, while the recent Kannada film has nothing much in the stated genre.

If we were to ask you which of these films would you prefer the most, you may or may not have an answer. Some social media users refused to choose one over the other as they equally respected both artworks, while most favoured Tumbbad to be one of its kind.

Check out some reactions from Twitter

