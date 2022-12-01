e-Paper Get App
Pushpa: The Rise to release in Russia this December, Russian family already vibes in 'Saami Saami' mood; watch viral video

Did you think that Pushpa fever has faded? No, it's pepping up in Russia right now

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Did you think that Pushpa fever has faded? No, it's pepping up in Russia right noww | Instagram
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is all set to release in Russia. The film shall be put to the big screen as a part of the fifth Indian Films Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities from December 1.

Fans from Russia are currently enjoying the song Saami Saami, ahead of the film screening. This song has undoubtedly become a global sensation from being part of most DJ parties, weddings and Instagram reels.

Taking to social media, a Russian family shared a video of them enjoying the dance moves of Rashmika's Saami Saami.

article-image

According to reports, on December 3, all cast and crew members of Pushpa: The Rise will attend the screening of the film in St. Petersburg.

While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise has impressed fans across the globe, people are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates about the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

article-image

