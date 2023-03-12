Rare white deer spotted in UP's Katarniya Ghat wildlife sanctuary, picture goes viral

Rare white deer at the Katarniya Ghat wildlife sanctuary | Twitter/Akash Deep Badhawan

Nature is beautiful! A rare white deer was sighted Monday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary.

Akash Deep Badhawan, an Indian Forest Officer, posted a photo of a rare albino deer on Twitter. The picture has gone viral on social media.

''Staying true to its tagline, Katarniaghat—Where rare is common, an albino spotted deer fawn was sighted this morning,'' he wrote, sharing the picture.

In the picture, an albino fawn is seen moving through the grass in the wildlife sanctuary with an adult female deer.

The picture has left animal lovers mesmerized as well as concerned for its safety. Many users commented on the picture, among them were other officers and bureaucrats.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, ''In nature exceptions are removed first. They are hard to adapt.''

While IFS officer Susanta Nanda talked of a similar sighting in Odisha's Angul district 15 years ago. ''Golden deer was part of Ramayana. Here is a silver deer shared by @aakashbadhawan. Had seen one at Labangi guest house of Angul District 15 years earlier, '' he wrote.

"Wow, So will have to plan soon to visit again to Katarniaghat- Where rare is common,” commented a user.

"With respect You shouldn't have shared this sir hunter and poacher's might target this innocent soul now and then." wrote a concerned user.

