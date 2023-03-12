e-Paper Get App
HomeViralRare white deer spotted in UP's Katarniya Ghat wildlife sanctuary, picture goes viral

Rare white deer spotted in UP's Katarniya Ghat wildlife sanctuary, picture goes viral

In the picture, an albino fawn is seen moving through the grass in the wildlife sanctuary with an adult female deer.

Shreya SurUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Rare white deer at the Katarniya Ghat wildlife sanctuary | Twitter/Akash Deep Badhawan

Nature is beautiful! A rare white deer was sighted Monday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary. 

Akash Deep Badhawan, an Indian Forest Officer, posted a photo of a rare albino deer on Twitter. The picture has gone viral on social media.

''Staying true to its tagline, Katarniaghat—Where rare is common, an albino spotted deer fawn was sighted this morning,'' he wrote, sharing the picture.

In the picture, an albino fawn is seen moving through the grass in the wildlife sanctuary with an adult female deer. 

The picture has left animal lovers mesmerized as well as concerned for its safety. Many users commented on the picture, among them were other officers and bureaucrats.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, ''In nature exceptions are removed first. They are hard to adapt.''

While IFS officer Susanta Nanda talked of a similar sighting in Odisha's Angul district 15 years ago. ''Golden deer was part of Ramayana. Here is a silver deer shared by @aakashbadhawan. Had seen one at Labangi guest house of Angul District 15 years earlier, '' he wrote.

"Wow, So will have to plan soon to visit again to Katarniaghat- Where rare is common,” commented a user.

"With respect You shouldn't have shared this sir hunter and poacher's might target this innocent soul now and then." wrote a concerned user.

Read Also
Group of rare White Kangaroos spotted in Australia, pictures go viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rare white deer spotted in UP's Katarniya Ghat wildlife sanctuary, picture goes viral

Rare white deer spotted in UP's Katarniya Ghat wildlife sanctuary, picture goes viral

VIRAL: Man removes 'Bengali Baba' posters from Mumbai local train during his travel; internet reacts...

VIRAL: Man removes 'Bengali Baba' posters from Mumbai local train during his travel; internet reacts...

WATCH VIDEO: IAF Mi-17 helicopter dispenses over 25,000 litres of water over areas affected by Goa...

WATCH VIDEO: IAF Mi-17 helicopter dispenses over 25,000 litres of water over areas affected by Goa...

WATCH: Kili Paul turns cool dude to enjoy Emiway Bantai's 'Company' with his gang

WATCH: Kili Paul turns cool dude to enjoy Emiway Bantai's 'Company' with his gang

WATCH: People shower money on singer Kirtidan Gadhvi at an event in Gujarat

WATCH: People shower money on singer Kirtidan Gadhvi at an event in Gujarat