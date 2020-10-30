Rajdeep Sardesai, NDTV trolled for interviewing Pak minister who admitted Pakistan carried out Pulwama terror attack

Amidst the row over a senior Pakistani minister's sensational claim on the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF personnel, NDTV and India Today interviewed the minister.

However, the netizens slammed the two news channels for "providing a platform to the minister".

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, claimed the lives of 40 personnel. Terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle in the bus. The convoy had of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan had repeatedly denied responsibility for the attack.

Days later India carried out airstrikes on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan.

On Thursday, Pakistan Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry told National Assembly that "Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan" and that "Hindustan ko ghus ke maara hai" in admission about Pakistan's role in a terror attack.

"We hit India by entering inside. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan. You all also have credit (for it), Chaudhry told the National Assembly.

However, in the interviews with NDTV and India Today Chaudhry claimed that his remarks were misinterpreted and he was referring to a post-Pulwama operation that Pakistan undertook after Balakot airstrikes.

Now, after the interview of the minister, netizens have started trolling Rajddep Sardesai of India Today and the NDTV.