Rajasthan's Bharatpur shaken up after man shot, beaten up in broad daylight outside gym; CCTV footage emerges

Bharatpur: In a shocking video emerging from Rajasthan's Bharatpur city, three people beat up a man in broad daylight on Thursday morning and then shot him in his legs before leaving the crime scene in a parking lot outside a gym. The firing incident has shaken up the city.

All three miscreants came riding a black Scorpio and shot 40-year-old Gajendra Singh aka Lala Pehalwan as he came out of the gym to leave for his house. The incident reportedly occurred near Mohan Public School in Atal Band police station area. In the video, the three miscreants can be heard swearing at Lala. One of them is holding a stick and beating up the victim who lay on the side of road with full force. After at least three to four blows the other miscreant fires at the man on his leg. The man moves his leg a little and brings it closer to his body while lying against the wall. The video ends just before the third miscreant comes with his weapon towards the victim.

Watch video here:

Man with political family background

As per an ABP report, Mithlesh, wife of Lala Pehalwan's brother Samandar Singh, is a Congress councillor from Ward No. 7 of Bharatpur. As per his brother, Lala Pahalwan was not involved in any kind of fight with anyone and he has two children. Lala is a businessman and owns several buses. He is currently admitted in an ICU.

Bharatpur police takes cognisance of incident

The Bharatpur police tweeted and replied that they reached the incident spot as soon as they learnt of it. The injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Addl SP, CO city and Thana Atalband police team collected evidence related to the incident from the spot and interrogated the suspects. On the basis of CCTV footage the police is trying to identify and arrest all three accused who are currently absconding.