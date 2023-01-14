Delhi man shot in the face while trying to stop celebratory firing at a birthday party

A 37-year-old was severely wounded after being shot in the face during celebratory firing at a party near Fatehpur Beri in Delhi on Friday. The incident took place in Jonapur village.

The victim, identified as Pramod, was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences trauma centre where he's undergoing treatment.

Pramod was attending a birthday party where he tried to stop the accused as he started firing bullets in the air but instead got shot in the face.

"A birthday party was being held here. Accused came with 7-8 others, went to terrace and fired 7-8 times. We sent him out. He fired 2 more rounds downstairs.

"My younger brother told him to stop but he fired once more. The bullet hit my brother's face," the injured man's brother told ANI.

Accused involved in 4 criminal cases

The accused Ranpal has been arrested. Police were alerted about the incident at 8.24 p.m. Ranpal is also involved in four other criminal cases, including attempt to murder and Arms Act. Ranpal came to the party with 7-8 people.

"The police reached the spot and found that there was a party to celebrate the birthday of a two-year-old child and the entire neighbourhood gathered at the latter's house. A few people were drinking and eating on the terrace," said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).