Delhi: CBI raids Dy CM Manish Sisodia's office, he says 'nothing will be found'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently carrying out raid at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office in the capital, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed.

The raid is being carried out at Delhi Secretariat in connection with Excise Policy related case.

Sisodia, taking to Twitter, said: "Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even searched my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi."

(This is a developing story)