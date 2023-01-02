Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man shot dead in Balaghat, probe on

Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified person gunned down an elderly man near a police outpost in the Borban Sakritola village of Balaghat, the police said.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Balaghat, Sameer Saurabh identified the deceased man as Sadaram Sirsam (64), who was the president of the forest committee earlier. SP Saurabh further stated that unidentified men shot Sirsam in his head on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday and swiftly fled the spot.

He added that when the incident took place, Sirsam’s kin were sleeping inside the house. In the morning, Sirsam’s sister-in-law spotted him lying dead in a pool of blood, after which she informed the family members and the police.

The police rushed to the spot and began probing the matter. When Sirsam’s family members were questioned, they denied claims of anyone’s entry in the house on late night or the sound of a gunshot. SDOP Durgesh Armo clarified that Sirsam was not a police informer and further details related to the killing are awaited in the matter.

The locals have suspected the killing to be conducted by the Maoists.