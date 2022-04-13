Rajasthan: Zomato delivery executive, who went viral over his bicycle, buys bike with support of netizens

With the support of crowdfunding via social media, food delivery app Zomato employee managed to buy a bike. A delivery partner from Rajasthan had went viral on Twitter for his passion towards learning. Netizens took to support him over his ambition, made him transform from a bicycle to bike.

Twitterati identified as Aditya Sharma wrote on April 11, “Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle.Today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan. He delivered my order on time."

The delivery person was identified as Durga Meena, and his story was tweeted by Sharma. The 31-year-old was a teacher for more than a decade, however the COVID-19 pandemic made to lose his job. This resulted him to resorted to other way to earn, choosing to deliver food to people via Zomato.

In another tweet, Sharma began crowdfunding to the person and wrote, "guys, I want to raise crowdfunding of 75k I know its a huge amount but if this reaches 75k people and each person gives 1 rs we can fulfill his wish of having a bike even he said he will return all the money of downpayment SUCH AN HARDWORKING PERSON."

In a recent update that came in yesterday, we could see Sharma and Meena sharing the frame on buying a bike. Take a look at the tweets, right here:

Wednesday, April 13, 2022