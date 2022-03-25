'I want one...': Anand Mahindra reacts over viral wooden treadmill video, applauds Telangana man who handmade the fitness equipment

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is among those whom netizens look up to. He is known for sharing trendy and note-worthy content on social media. Recently, he took to Twitter sharing a video a Telangana man who had been going viral for his fitness creation.
Appreciating the dedicated efforts of the man, the industrialist also requested to buy one such treadmill. “In a world of commoditised, energy-hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one (sic),” tweeted Anand Mahindra.
According to reports, the video was originally shared and later gained momentum by Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula, who captioned, “Amazing treadmill that works without power."
Watch the video, right here:
